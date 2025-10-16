Previous
Our other flowering Cattleya by annied
Our other flowering Cattleya

There are four flowers on this one too, hidden behind these two. These ones are not as big as yesterdays beauties.
Annie D

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The colours on these are so lovely
October 21st, 2025  
Annie D ace
@kjarn they are beautiful - while yesterdays one is large and striking I do love the soft tones in this one - it flowers more often than the other one too.
October 21st, 2025  
