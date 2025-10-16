Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Our other flowering Cattleya
There are four flowers on this one too, hidden behind these two. These ones are not as big as yesterdays beauties.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedgarden
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
The colours on these are so lovely
October 21st, 2025
Annie D
ace
@kjarn
they are beautiful - while yesterdays one is large and striking I do love the soft tones in this one - it flowers more often than the other one too.
October 21st, 2025
