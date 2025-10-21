Sign up
Epidendrum schistochilum
The native range of this species is Colombia to Ecuador. It is an epiphyte.
This is another orchid we purchased from Heritage Nursery before it changed hands.
21st October 2025
Annie D
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Diana
You have such beautiful orchids Annie!
October 25th, 2025
Annie D
@ludwigsdiana
thank you Diana. We have collected quite a few over the years. We would always stop by the Heritage Nursery when we were out that way - it is a two hour drive from where we live but an area we often visit. We would always say we'll just look, we don't need more plants but they would always have an orchid at a good price we couldn't resist.
October 25th, 2025
Diana
How special those trips must have been :-)
October 25th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
This is really beautiful
October 25th, 2025
Annie D
@ludwigsdiana
we were actually out that way today, didn't stop at the nursery as it isn't what it used to be. It was a family owned business and was purchased last year by a franchised nursery business that isn't the same :(
October 25th, 2025
