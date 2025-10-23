Previous
Trick or Treat Orange Magic by annied
Trick or Treat Orange Magic

Trick or Treat 'Orange Magic' is a popular Laeliocattleya orchid hybrid known for its vibrant orange, star-shaped flowers and vigorous, easy-to-grow nature.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Annie D

Diana ace
They look amazing!
October 27th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a gorgeous colour
October 27th, 2025  
