Previous
76 / 365
Trick or Treat Orange Magic
Trick or Treat 'Orange Magic' is a popular Laeliocattleya orchid hybrid known for its vibrant orange, star-shaped flowers and vigorous, easy-to-grow nature.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Tags
anniedgarden
,
anniedorchids
Diana
ace
They look amazing!
October 27th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a gorgeous colour
October 27th, 2025
