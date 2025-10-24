Previous
Dendrobium fimbriatum by annied
Dendrobium fimbriatum

Dendrobium fimbriatum is a species of orchid. It is native to China, the Himalayas and Indochina.

We were given this lovely orchid a few years ago. This year it was a mass of flowers.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Diana ace
How gorgeous the blooms are, wonderful presentation.
October 29th, 2025  
