Previous
77 / 365
Dendrobium fimbriatum
Dendrobium fimbriatum is a species of orchid. It is native to China, the Himalayas and Indochina.
We were given this lovely orchid a few years ago. This year it was a mass of flowers.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Diana
ace
How gorgeous the blooms are, wonderful presentation.
October 29th, 2025
