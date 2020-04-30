Previous
Next
seated by annied
Photo 877

seated

30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Fabulous candid.
August 6th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent candid shot- it's different in a special way being both high contrast and high key. I know you're in winter but the treatment says "hot summer day" to me.
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise