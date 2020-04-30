Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 877
seated
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4987
photos
209
followers
144
following
240% complete
View this month »
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
Latest from all albums
1180
1181
690
691
1182
692
693
694
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
People and Places
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedphotowalk
,
anniedcovid19days
Lou Ann
ace
Fabulous candid.
August 6th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent candid shot- it's different in a special way being both high contrast and high key. I know you're in winter but the treatment says "hot summer day" to me.
August 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close