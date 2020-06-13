Previous
Roads Taken-13 by annied
Photo 890

Roads Taken-13

heading out of Bowral
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
PhylM-S ace
Looks lush and green and very quaint!
October 11th, 2020  
