Photo 913
Out and About 6
I will admit the tree was not my intent...it was a drive by shot and I was after the scene behind...the tree photo bombed me ha ha but I am glad it did.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
anniedroadtrips
Nicole Campbell
ace
I like it, makes for an interesting shot
January 14th, 2021
