Previous
Next
Out and About 6 by annied
Photo 913

Out and About 6

I will admit the tree was not my intent...it was a drive by shot and I was after the scene behind...the tree photo bombed me ha ha but I am glad it did.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nicole Campbell ace
I like it, makes for an interesting shot
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise