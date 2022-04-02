Previous
Autism Awareness by annied
Photo 954

Autism Awareness

Every April Autism Speaks celebrates World Autism Month, beginning with the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. This year marks the 15th annual World Autism Awareness Day.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Annie D

annied
