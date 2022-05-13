Sign up
Photo 956
Wedding Dress
Today I begin my 10th year on 365. Went with my youngest to look for her wedding dress.......
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
956
julia
ace
Exciting time.. this one's pretty..
May 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Congratulations on the beginning your 10th year on 365 -- after a while it becomes a way of life doesn't it ! What a lovely way to spend your day and a lovely image - hope you were successful in your quest !
May 13th, 2022
