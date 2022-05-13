Previous
Next
Wedding Dress by annied
Photo 956

Wedding Dress

Today I begin my 10th year on 365. Went with my youngest to look for her wedding dress.......
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Exciting time.. this one's pretty..
May 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations on the beginning your 10th year on 365 -- after a while it becomes a way of life doesn't it ! What a lovely way to spend your day and a lovely image - hope you were successful in your quest !
May 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise