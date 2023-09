Hunter Botanical-3

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

Left - Will Maguire's ‘Drooping Blocks’ focuses on the quiet energy of matter.

Centre - Louisa Magrics' 'Pink Web' utilises the geometry of a cube for its outer structure and features pink, yellow and purple hues.

Right - Edwardo Milan's 'Losing my mind' a large work for the gardens that was in part, ephemeral in its materiality, and connected to ideas of transience, place, and reflect the personal.