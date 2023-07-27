Hunter Botanical-4

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

Top Left - Patricia Wilson-Adams - "More than a litre of tears " - My work expresses a deep sense of loss – loss of many close to me, loss of place and a loss of environment.

Top Right - Kris Smith - Standing lamp with analogue live-stream obscura image. V1. 2023 - Rather than casting light in an interior space, this modified domestic standing lamp placed in a bush setting is itself being illuminated. Constantly changing natural light is not only ‘lighting the light’ but is also being focussed on a translucent textured acrylic screen placed within the lampshade

Bottom - Brett McMahon - ‘Ghosts’ is a multi-piece work that invokes past inhabitants of the forest. Part body, part spirit - they are designed to ﬂoat in the landscape, reacting to wind and rain.

