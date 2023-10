Hunter Botanical-7

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens

These were two of my favourites...



Top Left - Greg Salter “Boulder” is influenced by Asian stone carvings of faces in river rock.

Top Right - Shellie Smith “Poroongkul (impermanence)”

Shellie Smith is a proud Awabakal woman and an 8th generation Novocastrian. She uses a combination of research and creative practice to reconnect to her Aboriginal heritage.