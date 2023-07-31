Hunter Botanical-9

Sculpture in the Gardens at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens.

This was my favourite of all the sculptures - I walked around it for quite a while and the way it changed depending on where you were standing was beautiful. They melded into the bush environment and often almost disappeared.

Peter Tilley “Each in the Other”

The mirror-polished surface of an object can transform that object into an apparently immaterial two-dimensional substance and merge that object into its surroundings, rendering the form indistinct, and reducing the boundary of certainty. The reﬂection of images, surroundings and viewers within the mirrored surface will contract, expand or even disappear according to the viewer’s position, allowing for a meaning that a reﬂection is not a reality, or possibly it might also mean that everything is subjective.