Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 1

Early September last year (2023) we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.

The sculptures were created by both professional and amateur artists, who entered either individually or as a group.



There were 3 categories:



Junior Category Artists by individual or group 12 years and under.

Youth Category Artists 13 to 18 years.

Open Category Artists over 18 years.



All of the sculptures were made from environmentally friendly materials that have been recycled and re-purposed artistically.

