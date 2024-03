Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 2 - SAVE THE BEES

Early September last year (2023) we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.

The sculptures were created by both professional and amateur artists, who entered either individually or as a group.



Category: Junior

A group school art project reminding everyone of the importance of caring for & protecting all life on the planet.

Materials: Cardboard, paper, paint, pipe cleaners, milk cartons, toilet rolls.