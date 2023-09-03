Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 3 - VOLTRIX

Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.

The sculptures were created by both professional and amateur artists, who entered either individually or as a group.

It was difficult photographing the sculptures as most were displayed along the bush trails and the light changed along the way as did the amount of foliage.



Category: Open

Artist Simon De Lorm was inspired to use the interesting forms and intricate shapes of the bicycle parts salvaged from a local bike shop to capture the grace, intricacy and fragility of a dragonfly. Voltrix clings to a Sydney blue gum log rescued from the wood chipper. Dragonflies are a great indicator of environmental health. They need clean water to survive as lavae and they play an important role in the environment, both as predators (particularly of mosquitos) and as prey to fish, birds and lizards.

