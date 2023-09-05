Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 5 - Brave Gunanguyirngai and Sentry

Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.



Top Left/Bottom Right - Brave Gunanguyirngai

Artist - Huxley Geersen

Echidna's are known as “ecosystem engineers”. They play an important role in our environment as their digging can make our soils better which influences plant growth and species diversity.

I want to encourage all people to learn to protect and preserve these iconic egg laying mammals threatened by environmental changes.

Category: Junior

Materials: I sourced my materials from the local beach. The materials I have used are: sponge, driftwood in different shapes and sizes, pumice stone, sclerified palm fibres.



Top Right/Bottom Left - Sentry

Artist - Michelle Macbeth

The artwork came into being after discovering a plant stand forgotten and buried in the garden, I wanted to capture some of the delight of being in the Wildflower gardens, particularly the birdlife and the silver solid gum trunks.

Category:Open

Materials: Clay and oxides. Repurposed plant stand. Repurposed video tape.

