Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 5 - Brave Gunanguyirngai and Sentry
Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.
So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.
Top Left/Bottom Right - Brave Gunanguyirngai
Artist - Huxley Geersen
Echidna's are known as “ecosystem engineers”. They play an important role in our environment as their digging can make our soils better which influences plant growth and species diversity.
I want to encourage all people to learn to protect and preserve these iconic egg laying mammals threatened by environmental changes.
Category: Junior
Materials: I sourced my materials from the local beach. The materials I have used are: sponge, driftwood in different shapes and sizes, pumice stone, sclerified palm fibres.
Top Right/Bottom Left - Sentry
Artist - Michelle Macbeth
The artwork came into being after discovering a plant stand forgotten and buried in the garden, I wanted to capture some of the delight of being in the Wildflower gardens, particularly the birdlife and the silver solid gum trunks.
Category:Open
Materials: Clay and oxides. Repurposed plant stand. Repurposed video tape.