Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 7 - Autumn Leaves by annied
Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 7 - Autumn Leaves

Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 6 - Truncated Leaf, Symbiosis and Untitled
Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.
So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.

Autumn Leaves
Daniel Burkhardt
This work is a celebration of the iconic gum leaf – welcome to Country, food for koalas, sweet scented, evergreen, shade provider, fuel for bushfires. The Australian bush in a leaf. Eucalypt forests don’t burst into the magnificent explosion of colours like deciduous forests do in autumn. Yet, eucalypt branches and leaves break off, fall down, dry out and undergo subtle changes. And new shoots often come in a variety of red and copper tones.
Category: Open
Materials: Copper sheet, wire, canvas, reo-mesh, timber, wood & steel.
