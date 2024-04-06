Previous
Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 6 - Truncated Leaf, Symbiosis and Untitled by annied
15 / 365

Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 6 - Truncated Leaf, Symbiosis and Untitled

Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.
So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.

Left - Truncated Leaf
Graham Jones
This piece symbolises regrowth with the combination of discarded bark and the glimmer of new life through the outline of a bright green leaf emerging from the greys of the wood. The overarching message is to know that despite the down times there is always hope and new beginnings.
Category: Open
Materials: Wood, water based non scrolling paint, water based clear lacquer.

Middle - Symbiosis
Jeorgia Bowden
The symbiotic link between honeybee, wildflower and human cannot be ignored. As an indicator species, bees are a direct measure of the health of our flora and our ecosystems.Through this pollinator artwork the viewer experiences the importance of both flora and bees and how we associate, or fail to associate, their value in creating a sustainable environment. 
Category: Junior
Materials: Seed pod, electrical tape, glass, stones, bubble wrap, plastic quail egg carton, drink bottle wrapper, wire, timber post, old broom brush, rubber mat, reusable shopping bags.

Right - Untitled
Daniel Burkhardt
‘Untitled’ is an abstract form of an unlikely flower: 5 green copper petals, a bent and twisted steel rod as a stem; ‘slices’ of square hollow sections as potential leaves? The heavy wooden base forms a contrasting, simple and rustic, but still integral part of the work.
Category: Open
Materials: All recycled materials except red paint. Mild steel (rod and ‘slices’ of square hollow sections); copper sheet; red paint; block of scribbly gum for base.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow… this is such an interesting read and a great collage.
April 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and fascinating collage!
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise