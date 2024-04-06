Ku-Ring-Gai Sculpture Trail 6 - Truncated Leaf, Symbiosis and Untitled

Early September 2023 we wandered the Ku-ring-gai Sculpture Trail at the Wildflower Gardens.

So the month will be the sculptures we viewed along the trails.



Left - Truncated Leaf

Graham Jones

This piece symbolises regrowth with the combination of discarded bark and the glimmer of new life through the outline of a bright green leaf emerging from the greys of the wood. The overarching message is to know that despite the down times there is always hope and new beginnings.

Category: Open

Materials: Wood, water based non scrolling paint, water based clear lacquer.



Middle - Symbiosis

Jeorgia Bowden

The symbiotic link between honeybee, wildflower and human cannot be ignored. As an indicator species, bees are a direct measure of the health of our flora and our ecosystems.Through this pollinator artwork the viewer experiences the importance of both flora and bees and how we associate, or fail to associate, their value in creating a sustainable environment.

Category: Junior

Materials: Seed pod, electrical tape, glass, stones, bubble wrap, plastic quail egg carton, drink bottle wrapper, wire, timber post, old broom brush, rubber mat, reusable shopping bags.



Right - Untitled

Daniel Burkhardt

‘Untitled’ is an abstract form of an unlikely flower: 5 green copper petals, a bent and twisted steel rod as a stem; ‘slices’ of square hollow sections as potential leaves? The heavy wooden base forms a contrasting, simple and rustic, but still integral part of the work.

Category: Open

Materials: All recycled materials except red paint. Mild steel (rod and ‘slices’ of square hollow sections); copper sheet; red paint; block of scribbly gum for base.

