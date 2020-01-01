Previous
Next
Home Among the Gum Trees by annied
Photo 1129

Home Among the Gum Trees

For the Song Title challenge - sadly atm a home among the gum trees is not ideal with the bush fires devastating so many beautiful places in Australia. I have friends close to a number of the bush fire zones - for now they are safe - my thoughts go out to all those affected and to the brave volunteers and members of the emergency services out there fighting these fires.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxMPDp9M9TI
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise