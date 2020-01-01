For the Song Title challenge - sadly atm a home among the gum trees is not ideal with the bush fires devastating so many beautiful places in Australia. I have friends close to a number of the bush fire zones - for now they are safe - my thoughts go out to all those affected and to the brave volunteers and members of the emergency services out there fighting these fires.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...