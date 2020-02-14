Sign up
Photo 1135
Get Pushed - 394
Val challenged me to use a heart-shape as a frame (could be naturally-occurring, or arranged) or arrange a still life into the shape of a heart.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4695
photos
223
followers
159
following
Tags
get-pushed-394
Diana
ace
well done Annie, it looks fabulous!
February 17th, 2020
