Get Pushed - 394 by annied
Get Pushed - 394

Val challenged me to use a heart-shape as a frame (could be naturally-occurring, or arranged) or arrange a still life into the shape of a heart.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Diana ace
well done Annie, it looks fabulous!
February 17th, 2020  
