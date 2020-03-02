Previous
Next
Artist Challenge - TESSA TRAEGER 2 by annied
Photo 1138

Artist Challenge - TESSA TRAEGER 2

from her Wild in the Wind Exhibition - not as gnarly as I'd like but I do love trees - https://static.standard.co.uk/s3fs-public/thumbnails/image/2019/09/24/11/Aller-Valley.jpg
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise