Photo 1145
Get Pushed 403 - 2
Jackie said "how about doing a photo with an egg as the star for your challenge this week?"
Well it's eggs...and they're chocolate....hope this counts :&
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Tags
get-pushed-403
JackieR
ace
Immediate fav!!! Love i trust you ate your props?!
April 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
hahahaha of course - I love Easter chocolate
April 19th, 2020
