Photo 1151
Get Pushed 405 -2
Mary's challenge - “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.”
I took my zoom lens with me for my morning coffee in the garden
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4812
photos
217
followers
141
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-405
Diana
ace
Don't know what it is, but I love the colours.
May 3rd, 2020
Nick
ace
Great abstract. I really like the colours.
May 3rd, 2020
