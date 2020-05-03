Previous
Get Pushed 405 -2 by annied
Photo 1151

Get Pushed 405 -2

Mary's challenge - “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.”

I took my zoom lens with me for my morning coffee in the garden
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Diana ace
Don't know what it is, but I love the colours.
May 3rd, 2020  
Nick ace
Great abstract. I really like the colours.
May 3rd, 2020  
