A Month of Circles by annied
Photo 1180

A Month of Circles

31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
323% complete

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Makes a really good calendar
August 3rd, 2020  
