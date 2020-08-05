Previous
Next
Get Pushed 419 - recovery by annied
Photo 1184

Get Pushed 419 - recovery

Lisa's challenge "How about trying a composite photo of three natural items into a cohesive photo. Have fun."
Two images from fire damaged Wingello - and you should be able to spot the third :)
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is beautiful. Perhaps that’s a bird upper right?
August 9th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@louannwarren it is indeed 🙂
August 9th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ooh yes. that works so well. very hopeful
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise