Artist Challenge - Olivia Parker - Still Life 1 by annied
Photo 1191

Artist Challenge - Olivia Parker - Still Life 1

Inspired by her Still Life images https://www.oliviaparker.com/still-life-1993-2006
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
