Artist Challenge - Olivia Parker - ORCHID by annied
Artist Challenge - Olivia Parker - ORCHID

Inspired by her Signs of Life images https://www.oliviaparker.com/signs-of-life
https://www.oliviaparker.com/signs-of-life?pgid=jy8vv2z3-af6b7968-a26c-41a5-895d-504858aeff83
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
