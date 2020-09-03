Sign up
Photo 1199
Get Pushed 423 - Anna Atkins's cyanotypes - Tree Fern
Kali's challenge - if you have time and sunshine to play with this week how about trying anthotypes? If that seems too time consuming process an image of leaves to look like the cyanotypes of Anna Atkins
https://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/anna-atkins-cyanotypes-the-first-book-of-photographs.html
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5061
photos
214
followers
151
following
Tags
get-pushed-423
