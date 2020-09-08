Previous
Next
Get Pushed 424 - macro by annied
Photo 1201

Get Pushed 424 - macro

Ashley's challenge "I wanna see what you do with the challenge of Macro :)"

Taken with my LensBaby Sweet 35 with macro converters
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Great pov and close up. Lovely soft focus and colours.
September 11th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really great use of the Lensbaby, great colors and dof!
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise