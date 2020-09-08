Sign up
Photo 1201
Get Pushed 424 - macro
Ashley's challenge "I wanna see what you do with the challenge of Macro :)"
Taken with my LensBaby Sweet 35 with macro converters
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends
5070
photos
213
followers
151
following
Tags
get-pushed-424
haskar
ace
Great pov and close up. Lovely soft focus and colours.
September 11th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Really great use of the Lensbaby, great colors and dof!
September 11th, 2020
