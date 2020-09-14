Get Pushed 425

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...
I played around with selective colour, night vision, colour sketch and silhouette.
The collage has examples of each - the night vision however was done in daylight - I liked the effect but tried again at night - those images and a silhouette will be posted in my fun with themes album for SOOC September
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...