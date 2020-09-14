Get Pushed 425

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...



I played around with selective colour, night vision, colour sketch and silhouette.

The collage has examples of each - the night vision however was done in daylight - I liked the effect but tried again at night - those images and a silhouette will be posted in my fun with themes album for SOOC September