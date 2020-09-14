Previous
Get Pushed 425 by annied
Photo 1203

Get Pushed 425

My challenge this week from Northy " set up a subject or choose a scene and experiment with various camera settings (picture style, in-camera colour filters, etc)... and then post 3 or 4 (on their own or as a collage in your other album), explaining a bit about what you did, which one you prefer, and why...

I played around with selective colour, night vision, colour sketch and silhouette.
The collage has examples of each - the night vision however was done in daylight - I liked the effect but tried again at night - those images and a silhouette will be posted in my fun with themes album for SOOC September
14th September 2020

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - such a beautiful collage of designs and colours ! Fav
September 19th, 2020  
