Artist Challenge by annied
Photo 1246

Artist Challenge

26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great shot!
March 3rd, 2021  
