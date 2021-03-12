Previous
Black and White - Minimalism by annied
Black and White - Minimalism

Annie D

ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice simplicity
March 15th, 2021  
