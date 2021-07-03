Sign up
Photo 1302
Get Pushed 466 - exercise
my challenge this week - 1.intentional camera movement or 2.you could try doing the same challenge you gave me(abstract in colour) just to see what each one of us,comes up with :)
I love ICM but can never seem to get them as fabulous as I see others post on here - I gave it a good go this time and am pleased with the results but still need keep to practicing.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Annie D
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
get-pushed-466
