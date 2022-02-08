Get Pushed - 498 Bushwalk

April's challenge "go for a walk and hold your camera at either waist height or on the top of your head, walk and take a photo every few metres, 5 photos seems a good number. You can present your results however you want."



I wasn't sure I would get a chance as the weather has been uncooperative and I was called into work.

Luckily the weather sort of cleared and I managed to get out and about in the mountains. These photos are from a bushwalk - camera held at waistish height and directed slightly left as I wandered along the path.