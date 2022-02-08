Previous
Get Pushed - 498 Bushwalk by annied
Get Pushed - 498 Bushwalk

April's challenge "go for a walk and hold your camera at either waist height or on the top of your head, walk and take a photo every few metres, 5 photos seems a good number. You can present your results however you want."

I wasn't sure I would get a chance as the weather has been uncooperative and I was called into work.
Luckily the weather sort of cleared and I managed to get out and about in the mountains. These photos are from a bushwalk - camera held at waistish height and directed slightly left as I wandered along the path.
Annie D

update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Walks
Very cool challenge and presentation.
February 13th, 2022  
Diana
This is wonderful, love the presentation.
February 13th, 2022  
