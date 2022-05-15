Previous
Get Pushed 511 - Cone Sharing Means Best Friends Forever by annied
Photo 1350

Get Pushed 511 - Cone Sharing Means Best Friends Forever

Laura's get pushed was "what do you think of doing the six word story challenge?"
"Cone Sharing Means Best Friends Forever"
These beautiful girls are Maizy and Layla.
Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Annie D ace
@la_photographic for your 6 word story get pushed challenge
May 16th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Love the image and your six word story. So great.
May 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely capture!
May 16th, 2022  
