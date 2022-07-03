Previous
Get Pushed 517 by annied
Photo 1366

Get Pushed 517

Kathy challenged me to do a triptych.
The 545 metre Scenic Cableway journey gently descends into the Jamison Valley. It is the steepest aerial cable car in the Southern Hemisphere.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
