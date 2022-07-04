Sign up
Photo 1368
Get Pushed 518
From Delwyn - ICM (intentional camera movement)
I love this technique but can never seem to quite get what I am after so am always happy to keep giving it a go.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Annie D
@annied
Tags
get-pushed-518
Annie D
ace
@dkbarnett
my ICM
July 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I wonder if there is anyone who can say: i want this with ICM and get it. 😀
I love this technique and do it too rarely...
This is very beautiful.
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
