Get Pushed 518 by annied
Photo 1368

Get Pushed 518

From Delwyn - ICM (intentional camera movement)
I love this technique but can never seem to quite get what I am after so am always happy to keep giving it a go.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Annie D

Annie D ace
@dkbarnett my ICM
July 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I wonder if there is anyone who can say: i want this with ICM and get it. 😀
I love this technique and do it too rarely...

This is very beautiful.
July 11th, 2022  
