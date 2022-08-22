Sign up
Photo 1377
Artist challenge - David Hockney 1
My first attempt at creating a collage in the style of David Hockney
https://www.hockney.com/works/photos/photographic-collages
....a lot of trial and
error...still working on the idea.
Artist Challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
ac-hockney
