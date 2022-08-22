Previous
Artist challenge - David Hockney 1 by annied
Photo 1377

Artist challenge - David Hockney 1

My first attempt at creating a collage in the style of David Hockney https://www.hockney.com/works/photos/photographic-collages ....a lot of trial and
error...still working on the idea.

Artist Challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46943/artist-challenge-david-hockney
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Annie D

