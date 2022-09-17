Artist Challenge - Susan Meiselas - Wall To Wall

Not inspired by one of her images but from her documentary style of photography.On the way to the Southern Highlands the traffic was slow and there were hundreds of motorbike riders passing by. We discovered it was the "Wall to Wall: Ride for Remembrance."This charity ride commenced in 2009 and is a police memorial motorbike ride that commemorates the service and sacrifices of fallen Australian police, raises funds in support of their families and promotes motorcycle safety.The NSW contingent travelled from the NSW Police Wall of Remembrance in Sydney to the National Police Memorial in Canberra, where they participated in a service to honour those who have fallen.This moment was poignant - an officer saluting riders as they rode by - I don't know how long he had been there as hundreds of riders were ahead of us.