Get Pushed 534-Release by annied
Get Pushed 534-Release

Kali challenged me to do an action shot.
With so much water our dams are full and water needs releasing - this is water being released from Cordeaux Dam, part of the Nepean river system.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Annie D

@annied
Annie D ace
@kali66 action :)
October 30th, 2022  
