Photo 1400
Get Pushed 534-Release
Kali challenged me to do an action shot.
With so much water our dams are full and water needs releasing - this is water being released from Cordeaux Dam, part of the Nepean river system.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6079
photos
192
followers
133
following
383% complete
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1218
1399
1219
1220
1221
1400
1222
1223
Tags
get-pushed-534
Annie D
ace
@kali66
action :)
October 30th, 2022
