OWO - 4 Window lighting and Get Pushed 535 by annied
Photo 1405

OWO - 4 Window lighting and Get Pushed 535

Jackie's challenge - a 'lit by window light' portrait or still life. As you're such a talented photographer could you post one with minimal processing?
Extra brownie points if you do on the day of Vikki's One Week Only - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
Lensbaby Sweet35
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Annie D

Diana ace
How beautiful, I love your props!
November 3rd, 2022  
