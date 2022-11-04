Sign up
Photo 1406
OWO - 5 BOKEH
Vikki's One Week Only -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
Lensbaby Sweet35
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6087
photos
191
followers
132
following
Tags
owo-5
Maggiemae
ace
I do like your peanut shaped bokeh! As well last the flowers of course!
November 6th, 2022
Annie D
ace
@maggiemae
it was the best I could manage at the time hahaha - the flowers have been a lovely display :)
November 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and bokeh, such pretty flowers.
November 6th, 2022
