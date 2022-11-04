Previous
Next
OWO - 5 BOKEH by annied
Photo 1406

OWO - 5 BOKEH

Vikki's One Week Only - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
Lensbaby Sweet35
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do like your peanut shaped bokeh! As well last the flowers of course!
November 6th, 2022  
Annie D ace
@maggiemae it was the best I could manage at the time hahaha - the flowers have been a lovely display :)
November 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and bokeh, such pretty flowers.
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise