Photo 1434
Get Pushed 552
Delwyn's challenge make something small in the photo the main focus.
Found this lovely little flower on a walk.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6273
photos
183
followers
123
following
Tags
get-pushed-552
Annie D
ace
@dkbarnett
thanks for the challenge :)
March 5th, 2023
amyK
ace
Nicely composed
March 5th, 2023
