Previous
Next
Get Pushed 552 by annied
Photo 1434

Get Pushed 552

Delwyn's challenge make something small in the photo the main focus.
Found this lovely little flower on a walk.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@dkbarnett thanks for the challenge :)
March 5th, 2023  
amyK ace
Nicely composed
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise