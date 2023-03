Get Pushed 553

Jackie's challenge was to take a photo where everything is in focus. You may focus stack a macro if you have the technology, or do a hyperfocal landscape sooc. That's your choice to make.

This is SOOC except for resizing so the file wasn't as large.

I didn't get a chance to do this as well as I wanted - I wanted to give photo stacking a go again and find some more landscapes - I didn't get the opportunity this week.

I think everything is in focus hahaha