Photo 1468
Get Pushed 568
Delwyn's challenge How about doing a black and white minimal photograph after the style of
@northy
I hope this is minimalist and Northyish enough :)
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
get-pushed-568
Annie D
ace
@dkbarnett
thanks for the challenge - hope it suits :)
June 25th, 2023
