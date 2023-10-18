Previous
Get Pushed 585 by annied
Get Pushed 585

Kathy's challenge "an image that depicts a birding magazine cover" - I chose a magazine about Australian birds found in the bush and the issue focuses on the smaller ones.
I am also entering it in the composite challenge - all the images are my own.
Annie D

annied
Annie D
@randystreat thanks for the challenge Kathy - if I have time I will try again :)
October 18th, 2023  
Diana
This is stunning Annie, so beautifully done! I love the tones and bokeh.
October 18th, 2023  
Annie D
@ludwigsdiana thank you Diana :)
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh well done - I want to read the Bell Miner article!
October 18th, 2023  
Annie D
@koalagardens I have always loved their sound but never managed to get photos until recently - when I was googling about themI discovered their impact on forests.
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
@annied yes, we have some terrible issues up here. but the issue is when the bell miner is not in it's native area and habitat, which means the issue is man not the bird who is simply responding to change as best it can. so complex
October 18th, 2023  
Annie D
@koalagardens I was reading about how they cultivate colonies of psyllids that feed on eucalypts which kills them.
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
@annied oh I didn't know that - we have terrible trouble with them getting into rainforests up here that are overgrown with lantana and then predating on other native species.
October 18th, 2023  
