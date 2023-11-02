Previous
Get Pushed 587 - 1 by annied
Photo 1493

Get Pushed 587 - 1

Delwyn's challenge 'frame' interpreted in any way I wish.
While out walking I was looking for natural framing - I liked the way the branches framed this what I think is Symphionema montanum.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Annie D

Mags ace
This is beautiful!
November 5th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@dkbarnett thanks for the challenge Delwyn
November 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
lovely
November 5th, 2023  
