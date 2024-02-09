Sign up
Previous
Photo 1516
Get Pushed 601-1
Raymond challenged me to be on the lookout for leading lines.
This is my favourite tree PoV and this is also a tree I love. Trunks leading to the tree top.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6692
photos
180
followers
128
following
415% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
9th February 2024 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-601
Annie D
ace
@rbrettschneider
first go for your challenge
February 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
It pays to look up
February 10th, 2024
