Get Pushed 601-1
Photo 1516

Get Pushed 601-1

Raymond challenged me to be on the lookout for leading lines.
This is my favourite tree PoV and this is also a tree I love. Trunks leading to the tree top.
9th February 2024

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Annie D
@rbrettschneider first go for your challenge
February 10th, 2024  
Babs
It pays to look up
February 10th, 2024  
