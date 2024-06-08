Get Pushed 618

Susan asked me if I could find something of structural interest. The older the better.

A few obstacles this week meant I didn't get out on the road as much as I would have liked. So this was my one image of something structural - I usually grab a drive by when we go past.

This is part of the dome of the Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath. Most of the construction of the Hydro Majestic took place in 1903. The dome was pre-fabricated in Chicago and shipped to Australia, before being shipped to the Blue Mountains by bullock train and reassembled at the site.